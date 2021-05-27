Ariana Grande Shares Intimate Wedding Photos With Husband Dalton Gomez, See Pics

Singer Ariana Grande and real-estate agent Dalton Gomez tied the knot, five months after the couple announced their engagement. A representative for Grande, 27, recently confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine. “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the representative added. The ceremony was held at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Now, the American pop star has shared some intimate pictures from her at-home wedding ceremony. As per Vogue Magazine, “Ariana wore a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang. The wedding dress was accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back." The singer completed her look with pearl and diamond earrings which matched her engagement ring. While Dalton opted for a Tom Ford suit.

The “Positions" hitmaker and Gomez, 25, were dating since January 2020 and were social distancing together at her home here amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande’s song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U" in May, followed by a series of photos in June on Instagram.

