Ariana Grande Spotted with Rumored Boyfriend Mikey Foster in Disneyland

Music sensations Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster were seen strolling arm in arm through Disneyland in Anaheim, California on February 1.

According to a report in Us Weekly, the duo was observed chilling on the 'Happiest Place on Earth' accompanied by a few friends.

Ariana and Mikey were reportedly seen hopping around the amusement park and were riding the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Ariana kept it casual in gray sweatpants, an oversized hoodie paired with black heeled boots and Mike wore a violet varsity jacket, sneakers and light blue jeans.

The couple initially fuelled romance rumors when they shared a passionate make out scene featured in their collaborative music video, Boyfriend.

The rumored couple was sighted at an Italian eatery for two consecutive nights in August 2019. According to the report, "Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there."

Mike Foster has also produced some of Ariana's hit singles like 7 Rings and Thank U, Next. Recently, the songstress delivered a stunning rendition at the Grammy Awards 2020. She was nominated under five categories at the annual gala, including Record of the Year for 7 Rings and Album of the Year for Thank U, Next.

