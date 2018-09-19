English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ariana Grande Steps Out With Friends As She 'Heals' Following Her Ex Mac Miller's Death
The 25-year-old singer chose not to attend the Emmy Awards as planned to "take some much-needed time to heal".
Ariana Grande announces 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert to raise money for the victims of terror attack and their families. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and others will join Ariana Grande at a charity concert called 'One Love Manchester' in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4, 2017, two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at Grande's concert. (Image: AP)
Singer Ariana Grande, who has kept a low profile following the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this month, stepped out to enjoy a day out with friends a day after she chose not to attend the Emmy Awards.
The 25-year-old No Tears Left to Cry singer chose not to attend the Emmy Awards as planned to "take some much-needed time to heal".
She and her friends strolled through the streets of New York City and stopped for a coffee before getting caught in a heavy rainstorm sans umbrellas, reports people.com.
A preliminary seating chart for the 2018 Emmy Awards show, which took place on Monday, had indicated that the "Sweetener" singer was expected to attend the show with her fiance, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.
Both of them did not attend the show in Los Angeles.
"Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding," Grande's team told People.
The award show aired just 10 days after Miller's death from an apparent overdose. He was 26 years old.
Following his death, the Grammy-nominated singer shared her sadness on Instagram, first with an uncaptioned black-and-white photo of the rapper, and later with an emotional tribute alongside a video of Miller.
"I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white video of the pair laughing together.
