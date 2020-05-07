MOVIES

Ariana Grande Teases Single with Justin Bieber with Stylish Photo from Recording Session

Ariana Grande shared a stylishly lit photo of herself in the studio, which also revealed her newest tattoo.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Ariana Grande teased a collaborative single with her friend Justin Bieber earlier this month. The pop star upped the excitement for her 183 million Instagram followers when she shared a stylishly lit photo of herself in the studio.

The 26-year-old singer shared another copy of the image with a countdown clock to the release of Stuck With U, her first ever single with Bieber, on May 8, reported Daily Mail.

Grande's photo was shot in profile as she sat down in the studio for a vocal recording session. The Thank U, Next singer was dressed in a simple black tube top and had her brunette tresses pulled back in her standard pony tail with a white scrunchy.

The photo also showed off one of her newest tattoos, a delicate butterfly on her right upper arm, just below her shoulder. She revealed the ink on Monday, along with another butterfly located a bit farther down her arm.

Bieber and Grande officially announced the single on Friday, when they both shared the cover art by one of her favorite artists, Liana Finck, who's drawings are regularly featured in the New Yorker.

The artwork referenced those quarantining at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic with two figures seated and holding hands together in a house.

The singers, both of whom are managed by Scooter Braun, jointly announced that the proceeds from the song would go to the children of first responders.

