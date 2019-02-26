Ariana Grande to Headline LGBTQ Festival Manchester Pride in the UK

Singer Ariana Grande will be headlining the LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride in the UK in August this year. According to BBC, the gig will mark the pop star's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert that took place in the aftermath of the suicide attack at her Manchester Arena gig.The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup, which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.Ariana had previously said she would be doing "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August. "We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.The Side to Side hitmaker just tripped Selena Gomez from the position of the most followed woman on Instagram position, with 146,286,173 followers, while Selena trails behind with a count of 146,267,801.Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album Thank U, Next.Not only on Instagram, the Bang Bang singer is active on Twitter as well. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.But both Ariana and Selena trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram. Selena was Instagram's most followed user up until the end of October, when Ronaldo took her top spot.