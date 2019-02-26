English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ariana Grande to Headline LGBTQ Festival Manchester Pride in the UK
The gig will mark Ariana Grande's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert.
Image: AP Images
Loading...
Singer Ariana Grande will be headlining the LGBTQ festival Manchester Pride in the UK in August this year. According to BBC, the gig will mark the pop star's first show in the city since she performed at her One Love Manchester charity concert that took place in the aftermath of the suicide attack at her Manchester Arena gig.
The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup, which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.
Ariana had previously said she would be doing "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August. "We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.
The Side to Side hitmaker just tripped Selena Gomez from the position of the most followed woman on Instagram position, with 146,286,173 followers, while Selena trails behind with a count of 146,267,801.
Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album Thank U, Next.
Not only on Instagram, the Bang Bang singer is active on Twitter as well. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.
But both Ariana and Selena trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram. Selena was Instagram's most followed user up until the end of October, when Ronaldo took her top spot.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The festival recently released its official 2019 lineup, which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years and a number of LGBTQ artistes.
Ariana had previously said she would be doing "a special show" in Manchester as part of her European tour in August. "We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.
The Side to Side hitmaker just tripped Selena Gomez from the position of the most followed woman on Instagram position, with 146,286,173 followers, while Selena trails behind with a count of 146,267,801.
Around 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. The increase in the number of followers came in the wake of the release of her latest album Thank U, Next.
Not only on Instagram, the Bang Bang singer is active on Twitter as well. She has over 61 million followers on the microblogging site.
But both Ariana and Selena trail soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 155 million followers as the most followed person on Instagram. Selena was Instagram's most followed user up until the end of October, when Ronaldo took her top spot.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SorryNotSorry: Indian Companies Trying to Make Quick Buck Off IAF Strike is Plain Crass
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- Robert Downey Jr Says 'Love You Babe' to Rami Malek on His Oscar Win, Shares Moving Video
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Zomato Realizes it Has a ‘Solicitation’ Problem, And Has Decided to Take Action
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results