1-min read

Ariana Grande Trips on Stage During Live Performance, Fans Notice ' She Fell on Beat'

Ariana Grande, who is in the last leg of her Sweetener tour, recently took a fall on stage while singing her track Bad Idea from her album Thank u, Next.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Ariana Grande Trips on Stage During Live Performance, Fans Notice ' She Fell on Beat'
Ariana Grande, who is in the last leg of her Sweetener tour, recently took a fall on stage while singing her track Bad Idea from her album Thank u, Next.

Ariana Grande just handled an ‘oops’ moment on stage with utmost panache. While her concert at Amalie Arena in Tampa, USA on Sunday, the singer took a tumble on stage.

She was performing to ‘Bad Idea’ when she tripped over her massive heels and fell. She lost her balance during a sassy strut when the incident occurred.

Grande was quick to get back on her feet, thanks to a burly back end guy who helped her get back on the stage in no time.

Now, interestingly, the musician in her didn’t allow her to have a normal fall. One fan, who shared the footage of Grande’s fall, noticed how she fell perfectly in sync to the music beat. Posting the clip on Twitter, the fan wrote, “SHE FELL ON BEAT I HAVE TEARS.”

Grande gave a response to the tweet and hilariously made light of the situation. Retweeting the footage, the ‘Thank u. Next’ singer wrote, “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well.”

This fall of the 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer came amidst fears of her health issues. Just a few days before the performance, she had announced that she might cancel her tour due to serious health issues. On November 16, she informed her fans about her sickness and wrote, “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

