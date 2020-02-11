Arijit Singh Buys 4 Flats Worth Rs 9 Crore in Mumbai: Report

Singer Arijit Singh, who is currently one of the most successful artists in Bollywood at the moment, recently bought four flats in a building in Versova, Mumbai worth Rs 9 crore. According to reports, the flats are on the same floor, which means they will be renovated to be a part of a single flat.

According to reports in Square Feet India (via), one of the flats is 32 square meters and cost Rs 1.80 crore while the other is spread across 70 square meters costing Rs 2.20 crore. The third and fourth flats are reported to be of 80 square meters, priced at 2.60 crore and 70 square metres at Rs 2.5 crore respectively.

Arjit, whose latest tracks Haan Main Galat and Shayad from Love Aaj Kal have yet become fan-favourites, has had a glorious career in Bollywood over the last decade. He sang many successful tracks like Raabta and Phir Le Aaya Dil but got his breakthrough with Aashiqui 2's Tum Hi Ho, after which he replaced Mohit Chauhan as one of the most in-demand male singer of the time in Bollywood. In 2019 itself, Arijit has given close to twenty blockbuster songs. He also came in at 26th position in Forbes India's list of 100 most influential celebrities.

In an earlier interview with The Statesman, Arijit had also talked about his struggles in his initial days in Mumbai. "I have struggled a lot, yes, but there isn’t anything which is specifically unique about my struggle. Every singer who comes to Mumbai has to go through the same journey. You go to the music directors with your demo hoping someone or the other to acknowledge your talent. You meet other people who also want to do the same and you hear their life stories. These life stories sometimes are a lot to take in when compared with your own and I think that is what has always kept me going," Arijit had recalled about his journey in Bollywood.

