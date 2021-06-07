Arijit Singh Raises Funds for Covid-19 Relief Works Through A Live Concert

The devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country. The under-pressure health infrastructure, shortage in medicinal supplies and oxygen cylinders have added to the woes of the patients, many even succumbed to the deadly virus.

Amid the challenging times, people and celebrities came forward to extend help and support to procure essential medical equipment, medicines and financial assistance.

Singer Arijit Singh, who grew up in a small town in Murshidabad in West Bengal, has also come forward to help the people in rural areas during these trying times. The acclaimed singer held his first digital concert on June 6 to raise money for COVID hit villagers. The initiative was called ‘Helping Rural India Breathe And Stay Safe’. It was done in collaboration with Facebook and GiveIndia foundation.

The singer sang songs live on Facebook from his village in Murshidabad. Prior to concert, he had shared the live stream details on his Facebook page. He shared a video on his page and said that the people in rural areas have been suffering a lot as they don’t have access to good health infrastructure and medical facilities.

He also said that the fund raised from his concert will be used to buy MRI, CT scan machines to be set up in village hospitals.

Recently, he had donated five nasal oxygen therapy machines to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

Arijit suffered a personal loss a few days ago when his mother passed away due to a cerebral stroke days after recovering from COVID-19.

