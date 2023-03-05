Arijit Singh Surprises Fans with Kantara Song Varaha Roopam at Live Concert in Bengaluru

The world witnessed a blockbuster from the house of Hombale films with the release of Kantara this year. While the film ruled over the hearts of the masses, it also earned critical acclaim. Not just in India, but the success of the film went on to set benchmarks on the global front as well. While it’s been a long time since the film released, its craze is still on the surge which was recently witnessed at a live concert in Bengaluru when the popular singer Arijit Singh sang ‘Varaha Roopam’ on the stage.

The playback singer took over the crowd with his magical voice at the concert. The enthralling moment for the audience came when he sang ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kantara in his beautiful voice. The audience had a goosebumps-inducing experience hearing ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the voice of Arijit Singh, who has rendered so many soulful songs in Hindi films.

Fans shared clips of his performance and lauded his efforts. “#ArijitSingh created magical atmosphere by singing varahroopam live..undoubtedly one of the best captivating performer world ever witnessed," tweeted one fan. Another said, “Varaharoopam by Arijit Singh. He knows exactly what he needs to gift his fans with. Take a bow King."

Varaharoopam by Arijit Singh 🔥 He knows exactly what he needs to gift his fans with Take a bow King pic.twitter.com/TtxpLhqcoS— Niranjana Kurup (@ArijitianNiro) March 5, 2023

Words not enough to describe the talent & the personality of the legendary arijit singh..really feels proud to be arijit fan.#ArijitSingh created magical atmosphere by singing varahroopam live..undoubtedly one of the best captivating performer world ever witnessed! pic.twitter.com/oLNH49BQVX— CHITTARANJAN (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) March 5, 2023

Apart from this, a few days back, while our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’ cultural festival, Dr. CK Ramesh and his team were also seen performing on Kantara’s Varaha Roopam in front of him.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

