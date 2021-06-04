Arijit Singh To Hold Online Concert To Raise Fund For COVID Hit Villagers

The covid-19 pandemic has ravaged the country and the crumbling health infrastructure has added to the woes of the patients, many of whom succumbed to the infection due to lack of medical facilities.

People and celebrities are coming out to help those in need by helping them to procure essential medical equipment apart from the financial assistance. Singer Arijit Singh has now come forward to help the people in rural areas during these trying times.

He has recently announced plans to hold an online concert in order to raise funds to help people in villages affected by Covid-19.

The singer, who last month lost his mother to cerebral stroke after recovering from Covid-19, shared a video on his Facebook page. In the clip, he told his fans that a lot of people in rural areas have been suffering during these times since those areas do not have a good health infrastructure. So, he has planned to hold a concert on his Facebook page so that he can collect funds and help improve the condition of people in rural areas. He said the proceeds will be used to buy various testing equipment including MRI, CT Scan machines and other medical facilities to be set up in village hospitals.

He has urged his fans to donate as much as possible in order to help villagers fight coronavirus.

https://www.facebook.com/ArijitSingh

The event can be watched on Arijit’s official Facebook page on June 6 at 8 pm.

Soon after the singer shared the recording, his fans came out in his support and appreciated this step.

Recently, Arijit had donated five nasal oxygen therapy machines to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. He also belongs to the same city.

The musician’s mother had died at the age of 52 in AMRI hospital in Kolkata’s Dhakuria where she was admitted for treatment for Covid-19. While she recovered from the virus and tested negative for the same on May 17, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke two days later.

