Arijit Singh to Start Free English Coaching Centre in His Town, Reaches Local Nursing College in Murshidabad

Arijit Singh has been become a part of our lives, in the sense that the songs sung by him are always with us. We have his voice for company through our happy and sad times, and he has sung a song for every mood. The singer has just as beautiful a heart, as his voice. Recently, he took it up upon himself to do something for his native place, and has started the initiative to impart English language training for free.

News18 has learnt that the singer visited a local nursing college at his native place, Jiaganj in Murshidabad, to see if any rooms are available for rent where a class could be set up. Shankar Mondal, to whom the college belongs, told News18 that he knows Arijit Singh’s parents very well. He added, “Arijit asked me if rooms are available where he could set up English classes. I enquired about the timing, and he said he needed space from 6-8am. Since any activity in the college does not start before 9am, I think we can give him the space.” He also added that he would be happy to be of any help to the singer, before telling us how proud they are of him because of where he has reached.

Mondal also said that there is a lack of knowledge of English language, literature and even Spoken English centres. Therefore, this initiative by Arijit Singh would help all the students and the youth.

Arijit Singh also visited the college premises, and it was a joyous day for the students who bee-lined to see him and click pictures and take an autograph. True to his personality, Arijit Singh was dressed in the simplest of clothes, and also obliged with the requests from the students, maintaining a smile throughout.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here