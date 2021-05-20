Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away at Age 52 Due to Cerebral Stroke

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata, authorities at the medical facility said. Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said. “She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

Arijit Singh’s mother was admitted to the hospital in Kolkata on May 6, actor Swastika Mukherjee had informed on social media. Mukherjee took to her Twitter account to seek blood donors for the singer’s mother, who was admitted at AMRI Dhakuria in Kolkata. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS," she wrote in her post.

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared the news on Twitter and asked his followers to come forward and donate blood for Singh’s mother. “#Copied. Need A donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha," he wrote.

In his most recent post on Facebook, Arijit had expressed his gratitude to healthcare personnel for leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged his followers to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients.

“Salute to those who are fighting Covid-19 from the front but apart from them the way you all are helping each other with food, oxygen, beds, etc, so much love from me," Singh had written.

“I request you all who are eligible to donate blood plasma. A lot of people especially those with thalassemia are fighting with life right now. This is all we can do for them."

