Arijit Singh's Mother Passes Away, Samantha Akkineni is Being Trolled for The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 trailer was launched recently and shows Samantha Akkineni as the new antagonist Raji joining the cast for this outing. The trailer was met with positive response largely but some on social media have been trolling Samantha for playing the part of an extremist from Tamil roots. The hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamilians’ also went viral on social media.

Why Samantha Akkineni is Being Trolled for The Family Man 2 Character Raji

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, and his wife Neha Bijlani celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary over a video call. Neha has shared glimpses from the online celebration on Instagram. She is seen sitting at a table with the couple’s pictures, candles, bouquets, lamps and cake, while Arjun was seen on the tablet screen.

Arjun Bijlani, Wife Neha Bijlani Celebrate Eighth Wedding Anniversary Over Video Call

The much-awaited trailer of the web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee dropped recently and fans are loving it. However, the trailer launch has made Shahid Kapoor feeling left out. The Kabir Singh actor who is set to make his digital debut with the director duo Raj and DK took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to express he was feeling left out after the director duo Raj and DK released the trailer and mentioned it will release on OTT on June 4.

Shahid Kapoor is Feeling Left Out After ‘The Family Man 2’ Trailer Launch

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata, authorities at the medical facility said. Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said. “She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

Arijit Singh’s Mother Passes Away at Age 52 Due to Cerebral Stroke

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, went live with girlfriend Disha Parwar. The couple was later joined by Aly Goni. During the live session, Rahul sang Tera Intezar for Disha and she seemed to get emotional, but when asked by one of their fans whether she was crying, the latter clarified that her face is like that and she wasn’t crying. It was an adorable moment for all Rahul-Disha fans.

Rahul Vaidya Serenades Disha Parmar on Live Session, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Join in

