Arijit Singh’s Soulful Voice Wins Hearts in Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass Title Track

The makers of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has dropped the title track of the movie. Directed by actor-politician Sunny Deol, the movie stars his son Karan Deol, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film. Sahher Bamba will share screen space with Karan in the lead role.

Sunny Deol took to the micro-blogging site to announce the song's release. Sharing it on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Jis pal ki aapko 'betaabi' thi, woh aa gaya hai! The title track of #PalPalDilKePaas is out now"

Sung by Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur, the romantic track is winning hearts on social media. Arijit's soulful voice has once again casted a spell. The lyrics is penned by Siddharth Garima and the music is composed by Sachet Parampara.

Recently, Sunny has shared a new poster of the film. The Gaddar actor took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of pehla pyaar with #PalPalDilKePaas."

Speaking to IANS, Sunny Deol said it is a very emotional moment for him to watch his son Karan gear up for his Bollywood debut.

"It is a very emotional moment for me to see my son Karan make his debut on the big screen. I hope the audience appreciates him and showers him with the same kind of love that they have given me for so many years," added the proud father.

The movie is set to release on September 20.

