Arjit Singh's New Song Features Bigg Boss 13 Duo Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to star in the video of a new song by Arijit Singh. Titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the song featuring the two Bigg Boss 13 stars has been composed by Amaal Mallik.

On Tuesday, Asim took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the track. In the poster, a wounded Asim is seen playing the piano while Himanshi looks at him.

"Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August," he wrote.

Himanshi too, shared the first poster of the track on Instagram.

Fans seem super-excited about the song.

"Can't wait for this one," a user wrote.

"Wow. This one is big as Arijit has sung it," another one commented.

Asim and Himanshi have starred in the music videos of Kalla sohna nai and Khyaal rakhya kar before this.