Arjun and Anshula Kapoor Turn Emotional on Mom's Death Anniversary

Mona Kapoor, mother of actor Arjun Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012, in Hyderabad. This year, marked her 9th death anniversary. Remembering her, both her son Arjun and daughter Anshula took to their Instagram account to post a heartfelt note. Captioning a beautiful image of his mom, Arjun wrote that he misses her and even urged her to come back. He further went on to write that he misses her worrying about him, fusing over him, calling his name and even hoped that she will be ok wherever she is.

Many of the friends and family members responded to this emotional note by Arjun and sent their love and support to him.

While Anshula shared a photo from her home on her Insta account. In the image, her mother’s picture can be seen hanging on a wall. Anshula captioned the post by writing that she has conversations with her in her heart almost every day, but she would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with her in person. She added by writing that she misses her voice, hugs, and advice among other things.

Arjun had also shared a special video on his social networking platform on his mom’s birth anniversary in February and said that he loves her today, yesterday and forever.

Mona Shorey was the first wife of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Future Studios. She even produced and bankrolled some of the most popular television shows including Hera Pheri which featured Shekhar Suman, Reema Lagoo and Tanaaz Curim.

On the work front, Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is currently running in the theatres and his performance is being loved by his fans. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. The movie hit the theatres on March 19.

The actor will be next seen in Bhoot Police accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam; Netflix series Sardar Ka Grandson and in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns.