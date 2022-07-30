Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya to Feature in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Filmmaker Karan Johar has added television stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya to the cast of his upcoming romantic movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Friday, both Arjun and Shraddha took to social media to thank Karan Johar for giving them opportunities to feature in his film. Arjun Bijlani shared the handwritten note and a humongous gift that he received from the director alongside a selfie with him.

While sharing the photographs on his Instagram story, Arjun thanked Karan for allowing him to be a part of his upcoming ‘magical’ film. He also appreciated the love and guidance provided to him by the filmmaker. “Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only Karan Johar Sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love, and guidance. Glad that I could be part of this magical film”.

In the handwritten note, Karan Johar welcomed Bijlani for his association with Dharma adding that he is looking forward to working with him in the future as well. “Dearest Arjun, thank you so much for being a part of my film. Welcome to Dharma and I look forward to working with you in the future.” Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya shared a happy photo alongside Johar from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the picture, while Shraddha is seen donning a body-hugging beige dress, on the other hand, Karan Johar keeps it casual in a black printed hoodie and matching sweat pants. Both Shraddha and Johar share a contagious smile as the camera captures them in a series of photos. Check it out here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh essay the lead roles in this Karan Johar directorial. Apart from them, veteran actors including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan also feature in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is touted to be a quirky romantic story between the main protagonists Rocky and Rani, however, the plotline of the movie is still kept under wraps. Initially, the movie was scheduled for a release in February 2023, but it is likely to be postponed due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

