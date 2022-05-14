Arjun Bijlani And Surbhi Chandna Pose As 'Dulha-Dulhan' in Viral Instagram Pics

TV star Surbhi Chandna sent the internet into a frenzy as she shared pictures of herself and actor Arjun Bijlani dressed as bride and groom, respectively. On Friday, Surbhi took to Instagram to share two pictures of them donning wedding outfits.

In the first picture, we can see Arjun and Surbhi enjoying their meal, and in the second picture, they are seen relaxing in the bed. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Surbhi wrote, “The Dulha Dulhan who OverAte at their own wedding… Swipe Left to know what happened NEXT Relatable Much? Can’t wait for this one cause this is going to be sooo special." The details of this project are still under wraps.

Needless to say, fans got excited seeing their beloved stars together and began speculating what it could be about. One user wrote, “OMG, can’t wait for this!" Another one commented, “Cutest dulha dulhan."

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was last in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. She has done hit shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz.

Speaking of Arjun, he is presently doing Star Plus’ ‘Smart Jodi,’ where he has participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. Arjun was also announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 by host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raj Jain were the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

