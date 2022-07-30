Arjun Bijlani Backs RRKPK Co-Star Ranveer Singh In Nude Pics Row, Asks All Not To 'Overreact'

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently joined Karan Johar’s Dharma family. He will be seen in the filmmaker’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Days after, Arjun has now reacted to his co-star Ranveer’s nude pictures controversy. Speaking to The Times of India, Arjun mentioned that sharing nude pictures or not is somebody’s personal choice. He further stated that filing FIRs will not do anything and therefore asked people to stop ‘overreacting’.

“This is not the first time an actor has gone full monty for the camera. Models and actors have done it often in the past. It’s entirely an individual’s prerogative. Filing cases against anyone doesn’t solve anything. Nudity is common in Hollywood films which we all see. Even in OTT project nude scenes are there as per the script requirement. Everything that is nude is available online on one click of a mouse button. No one can stop that, then why overreact to an actor’s nude pics?” he said.

