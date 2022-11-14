CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#AssemblyElections#G20Summit
Home » News » Movies » Arjun Bijlani Calls Splitsvilla Co-Host Sunny Leone 'Beautiful Person In and Out'
1-MIN READ

Arjun Bijlani Calls Splitsvilla Co-Host Sunny Leone 'Beautiful Person In and Out'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 21:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Bijlani talks about his Splitsvilla co-host Sunny Leone. (Photo: Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani talks about his Splitsvilla co-host Sunny Leone. (Photo: Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani is happy to be co-hosting the dating reality show Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone, calls her 'warm and sweet'.

After hosting a slew of reality shows like India’s Got Talent 9 and Dance Deewane, television actor Arjun Bijlani has now stepped into a new zone with the 14th season of MTV’s Splitsvilla. Along with being a host, he is also a mentor on the show with actor Sunny Leone.

Speaking about his experience of hosting the show in Goa for over a month, Arjun says, “It is very close to my heart. This is the first time I am hosting Splitsvilla and I’m having a great time. But it’s a big responsibility. I’m nervous and excited. I’m also the mentor to the contestants, and making connections with them was a huge responsibility.”

The Miley Jab Hum Tum and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor further adds, “Splitsvilla is a place where connections happen, new relationships bloom and as a host and mentor, I would say it was a delightful time for me to experience all of that. There would be a lot of drama, fun, games and tasks which will entertain the audience. I’ve also interacted with the contestants on a personal level to understand them better.”

RELATED NEWS

Happy to be co-hosting the dating reality show with Sunny, Arjun shares, “She is very warm and a great co-host. There is a saying that to know someone better, you need to travel with someone. And after spending time with Sunny for a month, I can surely say she is a beautiful person in and out. Being a mother of three beautiful children, she is always on her toes. I’m sure the audience is going to like our chemistry a lot.”

In the ongoing season of the show, the boys and the girls are put on different islands. Arjun hints that a lot of sparks can be expected between the contestants. It also reminds him of his love life with wife Neha Swami, who he has been married to for a decade now. “I remember when I was dating Neha there was not a single day when I have missed her giving a rose. Whether it was a single rose or a bouquet, I made sure to meet her every day,” he states.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 14, 2022, 21:09 IST
last updated:November 14, 2022, 21:13 IST