Arjun Bijlani Can't Stop Thinking About Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'God Please Punish the Real Culprits'

It has been over 45 days since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput but actor Arjun Bijlani hasn't come to terms with it. On Monday he took to social media to share a picture of himself sitting in the gym with folded hands and closed eyes, saying that he can't stop thinking about the deceased actor.

"Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant. God pl punish the real culprits (sic),” he tweeted

Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant. God pl punish the real culprits.. pic.twitter.com/0U607qmrDx — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 10, 2020

Arjun also shared a picture with Sushant and used “#warriorsforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.” as the caption.

Last month, Bijlani had shared his last message to the late actor. In his post he mentioned that he had sensed something was not right and just a few days before his death he had messaged Sushant to check up on him. He shared a screenshot of his last WhatsApp message to the actor. His text read, "Hope all is well with u (sic)."

Captioning the post, he wrote, “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u (sic).”

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. Last month, his father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment to suicide and cheating, among other things.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty for close to nine hours in connection with the money laundering probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).