Arjun Bijlani Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with a Special Video for Wife Neha, Watch Here

On their seventh wedding anniversary, actor Arjun Bijlani wished wife Neha Swami the social media way. He took to Instagram and posted a video comprising the duo's beautiful moments together.

"7 years," he wrote.

Neha too wished Arjun on social media, saying he is her "favourite distraction".

Congratulating the couple on their special day, actress Hina Khan commented: "Aww, congratulations guys." While actor Karan Tacker wrote: "Happy anniversary guys."

Arjun and Neha have a son named Ayan.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus lockdown has got the TV actor fearing for his mother's health. The Naagin actor's mother Shakti Bijlani is staying with her younger son in Malad, which has been sealed.

The actor revealed that her mother has health complications including diabetes and back issues, and he is unable to meet her due to the restrictive movement.

“We have never faced such a problem in our life. It's unbelievable that we are not being able to meet our parents though we are not far from each other. My mother and brother are currently alone and my mother is diabetic. She also has back issues but still she is doing household chores because we are all having to manage on our own. Recently when I was talking to her I got tears in my eyes listening to how much she was doing. I feel helpless and restless at times. But I don’t how to help her because we can’t go out," Arjun said in interview.

(with inputs from IANS)

