Arjun Bijlani Gets Injured While Vacationing in Goa, See Pics

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is in Goa with his family, shared that he met with a small accident. Arjun took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of ligament tear. In the picture, the actor's leg is covered in a bandage.

Talking to ETimes TV, the actor said, “My vacation is almost over and I tore a ligament. I just got treatment from an orthopedic doctor and I have been advised to be on rest for six weeks. My leg is in a very bad condition right now. It happened day before yesterday (August 18). I slipped and my leg got stuck between two rocks. It’s very slippery on the beaches during the rainy season. There’s a lot of moss. I will be back in a day or two.”

The actor has been posting pictures from his vacation in Goa on social media.

Recently, he had shared pictures with his wife wherein the couple are seen sited on bark of a tree lying on beach. "A trip I will remember... #goa #goadiaries #2020," Arjun captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. The actor played Ritik Singh in the show.