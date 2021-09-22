Arjun Bijlani Hosts House Party for Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Others After KKK 11 Finale Shoot

The 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi shot its finale episode recently and after the shoot, contestant Shweta Tiwari was seen celebrating the night with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and KKK11 co-contestant Arjun Bijlani. The show premiered on July 17 and the final is expected to air this weekend following a series of risky feats performed underwater, in the air, and with insects. Contestants including Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta rushed to social media to say their final goodbyes to the KKK11 family. Not only that, but the contestants partied on September 21.

Shweta, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, and Aastha Gill were spotted grooving and having a great time at Arjun Bijlani's house. Divya Agarwal was also sighted at the event, where she was seen dancing with Shweta and hugging her. Aside from that, we saw Aastha and Anushka reconnect for a great dance session following the Cape Town shoot.

Shweta posted some lovely photos from the day on her social media account. She mentioned in her message how much she will miss everyone. Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill, and others posted posts from the previous day as well. Rahul described it as follows: "One final time we'll all be together! What a voyage, what an adventure #kkk11." Take a look at the pictures they've uploaded.

Notably, the stunt-based reality programme was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, a few months ago, but the last segment was shot in Mumbai.

While the finale segment is yet to air on September 25 and 26, the winner's name has apparently been revealed. According to some reports, actor Arjun Bijlani has won this season's trophy of Rohit Shetty's show. While the broadcaster has not yet revealed the winner's name, Arjun's wife and supporters have congratulated him on social media ahead of the finale.

Arjun's wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, took to Instagram and stated, "My jaan, I'm very proud of you. I know what you've done. You deserve all the happiness in the world." She also shared an image of the award on her Instagram Stories.

We are certainly excited for the finale!

