Arjun Bijlani is Missing His 'Champ' Ayaan

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi uploaded a collage of pictures with his son Ayaan.

The actor is missing Ayaan all the more as everyone celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday.

Arjun uploaded the post on his Instagram page and captioned it as: “Happy Father’s Day to me. Missing you champ. Coming soon! #happyfather’s day."

He also uploaded a video in his Instagram stories, where Ayaan has sent a video message to him, wishing him a Happy Father’s Day.

The actor keeps sharing glimpses of his teammates and their time spent in Cape Town. Along with Arjun, others who will be seen in the reality show include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the Zee5 show State Of Siege 26/11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here