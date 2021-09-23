Arjun Bijlani Lifts Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Trophy? See Pic from Celebrations

Actor and show host Arjun Bijlani has been crowned the winner of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Arjun along with Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Divyanka Tripathi was the finalist on the stunt based reality show and after the recent shoot in Mumbai, he has been declared the winner.

Arjun celebrated his victory with his show mates as they partied hard after the conclusion. While there were reports doing the rounds that he has emerged as the winner, the official confirmation of sorts comes from a picture of Arjun doing the rounds on social media in which he is tagged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the image shared on Instagram, Arjun is also seen holding the winner’s trophy.

Here are some pictures from the time Khatron Ke Khiladi participants celebrated show wrap.

The actor said earlier that Khatron Ke Khiladi felt very different this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This year, it is not about winning or losing; it is more about keeping our spirits high and moving forward. I sincerely believe that each participant this year is a winner because this is a situation like no other. At this moment, the energy to pull yourself out of the dark zone and all the negativity for the show is commendable on everyone’s part," Arjun shared.

Apart from shoot work, Arjun has also tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He shared earlier that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

