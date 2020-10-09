Arjun Bijlani Misses Wife and Son Who Are Quarantined, Shares Emotional Post on Instagram

Actor Arjun Bijlani, whose wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine at home, is missing them and has expressed his feelings in his latest post on Instagram.

“I wanna trouble you .. get the hell out of that room soon champ and champi ..,” the actor captioned his picture with wife and son. He also shared a video, where he can be seen playing with his son.

When the actor's wife had tested positive for the virus, he had tweeted and informed everyone. “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested... we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers,” the actor wrote in his tweet.

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

The actor had also got himself tested for the virus but his reports came negative. He had said, "Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."