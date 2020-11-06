Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif Celebrate a Decade of Friendship, See Pics

Actors Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Aamna Sharif took to Instagram to post pictures with each other as they celebrated a decade of friendship on Friday. In the picture, while Arjun can be seen in all-black attire, Mouni wears black crop top and skirt and Aamna is in white t-shirt and pant.

"I'll irritate you 50 times a day and feel no shame. You are my friends, you signed up for this!!! @aamnasharifofficial @arjunbijlani. A decade old friendship, endless to go," Mouni wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Aamna shared same set of pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Arthos Porthos Aramis #the three musketeers @imouniroy @arjunbijlani." She called herself, Arjun and Mouni ‘the three musketeers’.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Friendship must be built on a solid foundation of alcohol, sarcasm, inappropriateness and shenanigans."

Arjun, Mouni and Aamna are popular TV faces. Arjun and Mouni have also worked together in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin. They were paired opposite each other in season one.

Meanwhile, Aamna was also last in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show went off-air last month.