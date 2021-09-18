Arjun Bijlani Not to Be a Part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, Here is Why

With Bigg Boss OTT coming to an end, buzz and excitement are high around the 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Rumours have been doing the rounds that several popular celebrities have been approached for Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss, and a couple of months ago, Arjun Bijlani had confirmed the news of him being approached for the show, saying that he is giving it a thought. However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, the actor has decided not to step into the house this time.

Talking to an entertainment daily, Arjun confirmed the news and said that he is busy shooting for his web series Roohaniyat, and doesn’t have his schedule cleared to make time for the reality show.

Read: Arjun Bijlani on His Preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Possibility of Participating in Bigg Boss 15

In an earlier interview, he had said, “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show."

Arjun can be currently seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty. They shot for the show earlier this year in Cape Town.

Read: After Rubina Dilaik Another ‘Shakti’ Actor to Enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ House

Arjun Bijlani has entertained the audience with his popular TV shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin 2 and 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan and several other daily soaps. He is a very popular face in the TV industry and has been for some years now. As far as reality shows are concerned, Arjun has also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 in 2016. He has hosted Dance Deewane 1 and 2 and Kitchen Champion 5.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Ronit Roy to Enter the House?

With less than a month left for the launch of Bigg Boss 15, the guessing game around the tentative contestants to enter the BB house is in full swing. Several celebrity names such as Rhea Chakraborty, Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy and Karan Kundrra have cropped up as the probable BB contestants of the 15th edition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here