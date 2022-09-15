Arjun Bijlani on His First-ever Recorded Song: 'I've Been Singing Yaaron by KK From a Young Age'

Arjun Bijlani is a popular face in Hindi television and reality shows. Arjun made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kartika. Subsequently, he proved himself as a leading star with his performances in various well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Roohaniyat.

The 39-year old actor was also crowned the winner in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As he is currently hosting the popular weekly show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, the actor got the opportunity to flaunt his singing skills during one of the recent episodes. In fact, Arjun had earlier recorded one of the most iconic songs of the late singer KK ‘Yaaron’.

In one of his recent interactions, the Roohaniyat actor had talked about the same while expressing his love for the song. He had shared, “This was my first ever song that was recorded. I have been singing the song ‘Yaaron’ by KK from a very young age. It’s my favorite song and it was a nostalgic feeling. I feel after that, I got to know that I am going to record this song.”

He further stated that although he never thought about starting a career in singing , he has always enjoyed the art form and would love to host a singing reality show if he ever gets a chance. Arjun shared, “I always loved singing and my friends and family have watched me singing Karaoke with my mother. I never thought of becoming a singer but now why not.If ever I get to host a singing reality show I would love to be a part of it.”

On the professional front, the actor would be next seen in Karan Johar’s new-age romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shraddha Arya among others. The film is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

