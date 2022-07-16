Arjun Bijlani Opens Up on His 'Childhood Friend' Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Gesture: 'It Was Really Special'

Ranbir Kapoor has left no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. Ranbir made an appearance on the Star Plus show, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, where he took everyone by surprise. In the special episode, he revealed that the show’s anchor Arjun Bijlani was his friend in school. In a recent interview, Arjun revealed that he was overwhelmed by Ranbir’s sweet gesture which was spontaneous and not made off.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Bijlani both studied at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. In a chat with ETimes, Arjun shared that he admires Ranbir for his work, more than anything else. “I adore that as an actor, he is amazing. I felt at that time he is coming on the show to promote his film and though I am his childhood friend, we don’t need to show that,” he added.

Arjun said that he felt that there was no need to show off those things because Ranbir was on the show to promote his film. The Naagin actor needed to do his job as the host of the show. He also said that the duo did have conversations about different things off-screen.

Arjun clarified that he did not tell his production house to plan the moment between Ranbir and him. Arjun revealed that the moment was very spontaneous coming from Ranbir and he will cherish the moment forever. “It was very spontaneous and I never brought it up, I was just doing my job and was saying something. Suddenly, he stopped me and said it on his own,” he added.

Arjun felt overwhelmed, he just went and hugged Ranbir. He said the best way to express and cherish that moment forever was to just go and hug Ranbir after he mentioned the good memories.

“Now, I have a memory to say with my childhood friend. He is doing so well in his life and is a big superstar. It was a great feeling and everyone on the sets got emotional. It was really special,” Arjun added.

Arjun Bijlani started his career with the Balaji Telefilms show Kartika in 2004. He is also known for his roles in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawana, among others.

