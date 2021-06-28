Arjun Bijlani Posts Dancing Video with Shweta Tiwari from the Sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Television actor Arjun Bijlani posted a throwback video with actress Shweta Tiwari on Instagram handle, where both of them seem to be having a fun time in Cape Town, South Africa. The actors along with other contestants were shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 with host Rohit Shetty. In the video, Arjun Bijalni and Shweta are enjoying every moment.

While the video ends with both of them giggling, the caption of the post reads, “I have taught her a lot of my versions of crazy…RightShweta…”. In reply to this, the actress wrote, “Well I think I am a good student Guruji!!!!”. Agreeing to the thought the actor wrote “woh toh u r..”. Such conversations amongst the celebrities on social media are a delight to their fans. As the fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite stars perform stunts on the show, these behind the scenes posts help them stay connected.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has an interesting list of contestants including Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya and the list goes on. The trailers and teasers of the show look amazing as they are running on the channel and are available on the channel’s Instagram handle. The wait will be over soon as the show will go on air from the month of July.

Arjun has been a part of a variety of shows from Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin to romantic thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan. The talented actor has also hosted shows like Kitchen Champion and Dance Deewane but Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a thrilling experience for both the actor and his fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here