Arjun Bijlani Reacts to Rumours of Divorce from Wife Neha Swami After Posting 'Forever Is A Lie'

Actor Arjun Bijlani took to social media on Friday morning to clarify that his recent cryptic Instagram post wasn’t about his personal life. Arjun reacted to reports of troubles in his marriage following the heartbreak post.

In his clarification, he stated that he had received several phone calls and messages regarding his recent Instagram post. Thanking people for their concern, he assured them that all is well between him and wife Neha Swami.

On Thursday, Arjun had posted a picture on Instagram which had a broken heart emoji with the words ‘Forever is a lie’ written on t. Several concerned fans and celebs commented asking Arjun if everything was ok. Rapper Badshah commented, “This better be a song promo." Sana Makbul wrote, “Ab what happen?"

Now, Arjun has posted a series of pictures with wife Neha Swami from their recent appearance on the show Smart Jodi. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “This love is forever !!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life." The actor added that he was grateful to have people checking up on him but assured them that he was ok. His note further read, “Received a lot of calls and messages yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it’s shows how much people care and love us. Thank you doston (friends) for checking on me!! Lots of love."

Recalling how he met Neha, Arjun recently revealed on Smart Jodi, “It was 18-19 years back. Those were the struggling days. I didn’t even sign my first show. I went to a 5-star place in Juhu with my friends – did some jugaad for the entry. She came from Lucknow. Some common friend invited her. She was sitting, and I noticed her below knee-length hair. Sometimes from the backside you are able to tell that the person can be pretty. I walked in front of her slowly and I was like, ‘Ladki toh badi pyaari hai.’ That’s how we met and began talking.”

Arjun further revealed that he proposed to Neha on their fourth meeting itself. “I kept meeting her through our common friends. Then, on our fourth meeting, I told her, ‘You might think main koi aisa waisa ladka hu. But kya tum mujhse shaadi karogi?’” To this, Neha added, “Not even in fourth meeting. It was on the fourth date. He called me and said he wants to marry me and proposed to me to be his girlfriend.” Arjun says, “It would have been my biggest mistake, had I not done that. I am so so so happy. I have the most beautiful wife in my life.”

