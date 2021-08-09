Arjun Bijlani Surprises Wife Neha Swami With New Sea-facing Apartment

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Naagin fame actor Arjun Bijlani is a celebrated part of the television industry. He has been a part of many hit shows and has amassed a large fan-following. The actor recently made headlines after he bought a spacious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai as a gift for his wife Neha Swami. Arjun had planned to make the purchase on their 8th anniversary in May. However, the actor had to go to Cape Town to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Taking to isntagram, Arjun shared glimpses of his new home. He wrote, “Got a new place called home. This is the news I wanted to share with you guys… Wouldn’t have been possible without your constant support, love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you… #newhome #blessings #newbeginnings #mondaymotivation.”

He also talked about the purchase in an interview with Times of India. He said, “I have just bought a new house. The interior work will start soon and will go on for six to eight months. So, we will move into the house by the end of this year. I wanted to buy it for our anniversary as a gift for Neha. However, I couldn’t do it then as I was shooting for KKK in Cape Town. So, I bought it now. It was a surprise and I am so happy that she loved it.”

He also opened up about decorating his favourite nook in the house, which has a sea view and nice skyline. The actor added that this house is quite close to his ‘dream’ home.

Meanwhile, Arjun can be currently seen on television in the hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, the actor was in news after fans of Sourabh Raaj Jain blamed Arjun for his elimination. Arjun won the first K-Medal of the show granting him immunity from an elimination stunt. Apart from that, he is best known for shows like Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Ishq Mein Marjaawan among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here