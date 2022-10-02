Arjun Bijlani Takes Break From Fiction Shows ‘For Now’ Despite The 'Good Money'; Here's Why

Known for roles in TV shows such as Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arjun Bijlani has now taken a break from fiction shows. The actor says that he wants to give time to his family as well apart from his other professional commitments. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he has even turned down ridiculously high amounts of fees offered to him for daily soaps.

The 39-year-old actor said that his family is focusing on prioritising his family. He recently moved into his new Mumbai house with his wife Neha and their seven-year-old son Ayaan. He said,” I have always believed in managing things. It’s not that difficult, people just say it is. Of course, when doing daily soaps, it does get really difficult. You start your day from eight in the morning, shoot till late, and then don’t end up giving time to your family. Right now, I am not doing any TV fiction for sure. Then you have enough time to work also, balance life, and travel. I am liking this space I am in right now.”

“The money is so good… the kind of money I have been refusing recently, it’s not even funny. But sometimes you have got to prioritise things,” he added.

Arjun revealed his liking to work on the web space, as that doesn’t take too much time from an actor. “You are not stuck to one character, and you can move on to different ones. That’s what really matters as an actor. I am kind of taking it easy right now. You cannot keep running behind money all your life. It is important no doubt about it, but I balance that by doing other things,” he concludes.

Arjun made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kartika. Subsequently, he proved himself as a leading star with his performances in various well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Roohaniyat.

On the professional front, the actor would be next seen in Karan Johar’s new-age romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shraddha Arya among others. The film is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

