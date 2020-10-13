Arjun Bijlani Wants to Hug His Son Ayaan, Who is Quarantined After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Actor Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with his son Ayaan. The actor said he is waiting to hug his son, who is in quarantine with his mother Neha Swami after their Covid-19 report came out positive.

"I need to hug you now .. like nowwwwwwwww !!!! (sic)," the actor captioned the picture on Instagram.

Recently, the actor celebrated his wife Neha Swami's birthday maintaining social distancing. He also shared the videos on Instagram. "Happy birthday darling . Can’t believe dubai mein hone wala tha kamre mein ho gaya ... love u . We shall celebrate mine and yours soon . khush reh hasti reh ... 😘😘❤️❤️ @nehaswamibijlani . ...(sic)."

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

When Neha had tested positive for the virus, Arjun had tweeted and informed everyone. “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested... we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers,” the actor had written in his tweet.