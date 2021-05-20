Arjun Bijlani, Wife Neha Bijlani Celebrate Eighth Wedding Anniversary Over Video Call

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, and his wife Neha Bijlani celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary over a video call. Neha has shared glimpses from the online celebration on Instagram. She is seen sitting at a table with the couple’s pictures, candles, bouquets, lamps and cake, while Arjun was seen on the tablet screen. After the cake cutting, their son Ayaan was seen giving kisses to his parents.

Earlier, Arjun took to Instagram and shared an old video of them. He captioned it, “Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha."

Neha, too, shared a montage and wrote alongside, “Happy Anniversary baby you are truly a blessing from God.. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my settle light and my best friend Missing you love.. @arjunbijlani Happy 8th Anniversary."

The couple tied the knot on May 20, 2013, and welcomed their son Ayaan on January 21, 2015.

