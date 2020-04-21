Arjun Bijlani Worried About Mother's Health Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says 'I Feel Helpless Sometimes'

The Coronavirus lockdown has got TV actor Arjun Bijlani fearing for his mother's health. The Naagin actor's mother Shakti Bijlani is staying with her younger son in Malad, which has been sealed.

The actor revealed that her mother has health complications including diabetes and back issues, and he is unable to meet her due to the restrictive movement.

“We have never faced such a problem in our life. It's unbelievable that we are not being able to meet our parents though we are not far from each other. My mother and brother are currently alone and my mother is diabetic. She also has back issues but still she is doing household chores because we are all having to manage on our own. Recently when I was talking to her I got tears in my eyes listening to how much she was doing. I feel helpless and restless at times. But I don’t how to help her because we can’t go out," Arjun said in interview.

However, the actor is still holding on to hope. "But I am extremely positive that we all will fight together and emerge as a winner,” he further added.

Talking about how he was dealing the qurantine he said, “I am very good at adapting. During my struggling days I used to face every grim situation with lots of positivity. I am a workaholic but right now completely out of work. I am worried about people who have not taken this positively. Just one message to them - be strong and stay positive.”



His recent role as Major Nikhil Manikrishnan in Zee5's web show State of Siege

26/11 (2020) garnered him a lot of praises.

