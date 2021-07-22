Arjun Bijlani Worries About Son Amid Third Covid Wave Concern, Says 'It's Scary'

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought in a sense of paranoia for parents who have kids under the age of 18, and this includes Indian television actor Arjun Bijlani. The actor is the father of six-year-old Ayaan. With the speculations of how the third wave of coronavirus in the country could largely impact children, Bijlani is worried just like any other parent.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bijlani said that it is “scary” since there is no vaccine yet for kids, and we do not even know when the expected third wave will come. The 38-year-old actor described his situation as that to be in a strangeterritory where anything unknown obviously scares you. He further told the publication that as a father and adult, he obviously has to protect himself by wearing masks, but how much can one keep a watch on the kids? The actor mentioned that kids might not understand the gravity of the situation and may touch their faces and it is difficult to keep track of them all the time.

Bijlani, who recently came back from South Africa after wrapping up shooting for the upcoming reality show Khatron ke Khiladi Season 11, described this period as the worst phase for the parents.

The actor told the daily that he believes the pandemic has brought in some of the worst times for people. For children, the actor said that there is no school, hence, the outdoor activities are extremely limited. The pandemic led children to join online classes, which he does not think any kid is enjoying at all. Describing his own opinion, Bijlani said that children are not taking any exams and there are so many things parents are going through during this time. The actor believes that online classes are not really proving beneficial for children since parents are forcing kids to sit in front of the laptop. Bijlani hopes like everyone forthe pandemic to get over soon.

