Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Tests Negative for Covid-19

Actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami and son Ayan had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Now, Arjun shared that the two have recovered from the virus and came out of isolation.

"Good news. Neha has tested negative today for Covid-19. Thank you for all the support and prayers. The last few days have been challenging but I’m glad it’s over. Please everybody be safe and wear a mask when and where it’s necessary . I wana thank all my friends and family for being there for us and checking on us through this period. Lots of love to all . Be safe and if u ever get it be strong ... on that note I’m sleeping well today . Good night ❤️❤️ (sic), he wrote in his post on Instagram. Arjun also shared a couple of pictures with Neha along with the news.

Arjun had been sharing pictures with his wife and son since they had quarantined themselves at home. He even celebrated his wife's birthday maintaining social distancing.

The actor had also got himself tested for the virus but his reports came negative. He had said, "Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."