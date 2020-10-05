Arjun Bijlani's Wife Tests Positive for Covid-19, Actor and His Family in Home Quarantine

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami has tested positive for coronavirus. Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter to inform everyone that Neha's test result for Covid-19 came out as positive. Arjun and his family are home quarantined for the next 14 days. He also asked everyone who came in contact with him and his wife to get tested.

Arjun Bijlani tweeted, "Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so. Keep us in yours prayers." (sic)

During the lockdown, Arjun's building was sealed after his neighbour tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking about the same, Arjun earlier said in an interview, "Somebody’s help on the first floor of my wing is infected, and while I am on the sixth floor, the authorities will seal the building. Another COVID-19 case was earlier reported in the adjacent wing of our complex so we need to be extra careful."