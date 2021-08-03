Arjun Biljani Has This to Say About the Winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Actor Arjun Biljani, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, was recently asked about the winner of the reality show. The actor along with his wife was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, where a paparazzi asked him ‘who will win?’. Arjun did not answer and asked him to continue watching the reality show and find out. On further questioning, the actor laughed and said that he honestly doesn’t know.

In a recent episode, contestants Arjun and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen battling to win the first K-medal of the season. The task involved an operation where the participants had to rescue four mannequins from a bus sunk underwater. Arjun was the first to go in and faced difficulties performing in the chilled water. Another factor challenging him was the mannequins’ weight that soaked up water. Once the task was done, host Rohit Shetty lauded him that Arjun did not quit despite the challenges. Vishal faced struggles due to the same reasons just as Arjun. However, Vishal does not know swimming, but managed to complete the task successfully. However, despite the close margin of 20 seconds Arjun won the K-medal. Rohit called Vishal one of the strongest competitors and warned his fellow contestants not to underestimate him.

Shweta Tiwari seemed discontented with Arjun’s victory. When asked the reason by Rohit, she mentioned that although Vishal appeared to be quick while doing the task, Arjun managed to win. Rohit replied saying how strange this accusation of favouritism seems to him. He added that anyone winning or losing would have no impact on him or the channel.

