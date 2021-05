Arjun Biljani Shares New Set of Pictures From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Shoot

Actor Arjun Bijlani has shared his words of wisdom in his latest post on social media. On Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures from Cape Town, where he is shooting for the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

“Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude," he wrote as the caption.

Along with Arjun, others who will be seen in the reality show include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya and others will be seen competing with each other.

Arjun had earlier opened up about how leaving his family behind in such unprecedented times for Khatron Ke Khiladi is an arduous task for him. “I am feeling all sort of emotions right now. I am a little anxious looking around at the crisis, at the same time excited to embark on this adventurous journey, and more than anything, worried about my family. They, too, are upset about me leaving, which makes it even harder," he had said.

On May 12, Arjun tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He said that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

The actor was appointed as one of the many cause ambassadors of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)’s Find A Bed initiative.

