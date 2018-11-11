English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Made Boney Kapoor's 63rd Birthday Special
Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor turns 63 today and to celebrate his birthday, the Kapoor clan came under one roof.
Image Courtesy: Sanjay Kapoor/ Instagram
Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor turns 63 today and to celebrate his birthday, the Kapoor clan came under one roof. Joining the celebrations were, his mother Nirmal Kapoor, brother Sanjay Kapoor and four children Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor among others.
Other family members, Sahanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and wife Antara were also present on the occasion. The pictures were shared by Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula and Arjun on their social media.
In the photos, the Kapoor family can be seen posing happily with each other. Take a look:
Not only this, Arjun Kapoor also shared a heartfelt message for his father on Instagram. Citing a song from Mr India the Namaste England actor wrote, "U made a film Called #MrIndia the film had a very relevant line ‘Zindagi ki yahi Reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai ‘ after the bad, comes the good dad Happy birthday have a lifetime full of happiness from ur family ur 3 kids and @khushi05k the legend & ur Favourite child !!!"
For the occasion, Janhvi opted for a white shirt and matching trousers while Khushi wore a ripped denim jacket with comfortable black track pants.
On the professional front, Boney Kapoor has a number of successful films like Mr. India, Mom, Wanted, No Entry, and Sirf Tum among others under his name.
While on the personal front, he was married to the legendary actress Sridevi who passed away earlier this year. On what would have been their 22nd wedding anniversary, Boney posted an emotional video from Sridevi’s Twitter account-- which features a couple of beautiful moments that Sridevi spent with him, their daughters and other family members during Mohit's wedding festivities in Dubai.
He captioned the video, “Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever..."
