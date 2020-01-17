Arjun Kanungo to Feature in Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai

Singer and composer Arjun Kanungo has bagged an acting role in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Arjun shared the news through a series of tweets.

In one tweet, he wrote, "First big drop of 2020! You will see me acting in #Radhe this Eid!! A huge huge thank you to the amazing @beingsalmankhan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity New year, new goals!."

In another tweet, he wrote, "It's been a crazy morning. I can't tell you how long I've wanted to tell everyone about #Radhe ! Thank you sir @BeingSalmanKhan you have given my dream wings #Grateful".

Arjun is a trained method actor from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City and had been waiting for the right role to come his way.

While he has kept the details of his role under wraps, his shared that his fans will be “Surprised to see me in a character like this” in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Talking about the upcoming exciting phase, the 29-year-old said, “I’m quite excited about the role. Salman bhai felt I should be acting more, and chose me for a part in the film. It’s completely his vision for me. It means a lot to me that he is giving me a chance.”

Arjun is excited to have landed his debut in a 'Bhai' movie as he said, "I haven’t been so excited about something in a long time. To work on a project as big as this and with megastars like Salman bhai is a dream come true. I haven’t been able to sleep on most nights since we started filming (laughs).”

The Prabhudeva directorial stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab among others and slated to release on May 22, 2020.

