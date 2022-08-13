Arjun Kanungo, Wife Carla Dennis Share Stunning Pics From Their 'First Night Out as Mr and Mrs'

Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with model-actress Carla Dennis on August 10 in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel. They hosted a reception party for their friends and colleagues from the industry the next day and the event saw the likes of Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Kubbra Sait, and Bobby Deol-Tanya Deol as the attendees. Recently, the actors were seen at a cocktail party, pics from which they shared on their Instagram handles.

The actor captioned the post, “Our first night out as Mr. and Mrs.” along with a king and queen emoji and three hearts. They added the hashtag “cocktail party.” In the pictures, the duo look very much in love as they can be seen hugging each other and looking into each other’s eyes. Carla looked elegant in a white embroidered saree and a white embellished full-sleeved blouse. She wore diamond earrings and opted for bold red lipstick. She kept her hair open and makeup light. For some of the pictures, the actress sported a black off-shoulder gown with silver design work and completed her look with black heels.

Arjun looked every bit of dapper in a Sarah and Sandeep tuxedom paired with the designers’ signature black tie and shoes. The comments section of the duo's post was filled with congratulatory wishes for the couple from fans and singers like Jonita Gandhi and Neeti Mohan.

The couple first met on the sets of Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Arjun’s breakout song, in 2015. They dated for seven years before getting hitched. Arjun and Carla have also worked together in the music video Tu Na Mera, which was sung and composed by Arjun.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen as a composer for the single ‘Dil Kisi Se’, the lyrics of which were penned down by Kunaal Vermaa.

