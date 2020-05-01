Arjun Kanungo's Father Passes Away, Singer Posts A Heartfelt Note

Arjun Kanungo lost his father to cancer on Wednesday night. The singer-composer took to his social media to share the unfortunate news with a heartfelt note.

He shared a throwback picture of himself sitting in his father's lap and captioned it, "Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace."

The sad news came a few hours after the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

As per media reports, Arjun's father was battling Stage 4 Liver cancer. Arjun's industry colleagues poured in condolences. Singer Darshan Raval wrote, “I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother.” Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “Arjun. My love and prayers are with you and the whole fam. May he rest in peace.” Composer Vishal Mishra wrote, “Bhai I pray that his soul rests in peace. All my prayers with you!”

Arjun is known for his songs such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Aaya Na Tu and Hona Chaida. The 29-year-old singer will be making his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Radhe. He has studied acting in Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute: Method Acting School in New York, USA, and says that getting this opportunity is “stuff of the legends” for him. “I haven’t been so excited about something in a long time. To work on a project as big as this and with megastars like Salman bhai is a dream come true. I haven’t been able to sleep on most nights since we started filming (laughs).”

Follow @News18Movies for more