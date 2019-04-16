English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
Starring Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Puri in lead roles, 'India's Most Wanted' will release on May 24.
Arjun Kapoor as a no-nonsense Intelligence officer Prabhat Kumar in an upcoming Bollywood film India's Most Wanted.
Loading...
After teasing fans with intense-looking posters and a short video clip on Monday, the makers of India's Most Wanted have released a short teaser clip to the suspense-thriller, with Arjun Kapoor headlining the show as an officer of the law. Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will release on May 24. Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist.
The one-hand-a-half minute clip opens with a haunting music, while text that reads '52 blasts,' '433 killed' etc fades on a black screen. Next India's most wanted extremist takes the stage as he justifies killing people for the sake of freeing their souls.
Arjun as agent Prabhat Kapoor appears, with his team of misfits, boldly claiming that he will capture the perpetrator, without professional weaponry. Next, the background tone acquires a patriotic blend, while we see high intensity action sequences, freak blast accidents, slick chase and torture scenes happening on-screen.
Arjun and his team of unlikely heroes are at the center of it all. Will India's unlikely heroes capture India's most wanted criminal is what the rest of the story will aim to unfold.
See India's Most Wanted teaser here:
Earlier, sharing the teaser poster of India's Most Wanted that shows him in the midst of general public, while he gives an intense look into the camera, Arjun wrote, "I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow."
Here's another poster from India's Most Wanted:
Arjun was last seen in Namaste England, opposite his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans of the two actors. Arjun will aim to set his box office record straight with Gupta's India Most Wanted.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The one-hand-a-half minute clip opens with a haunting music, while text that reads '52 blasts,' '433 killed' etc fades on a black screen. Next India's most wanted extremist takes the stage as he justifies killing people for the sake of freeing their souls.
Arjun as agent Prabhat Kapoor appears, with his team of misfits, boldly claiming that he will capture the perpetrator, without professional weaponry. Next, the background tone acquires a patriotic blend, while we see high intensity action sequences, freak blast accidents, slick chase and torture scenes happening on-screen.
Arjun and his team of unlikely heroes are at the center of it all. Will India's unlikely heroes capture India's most wanted criminal is what the rest of the story will aim to unfold.
See India's Most Wanted teaser here:
Earlier, sharing the teaser poster of India's Most Wanted that shows him in the midst of general public, while he gives an intense look into the camera, Arjun wrote, "I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow."
Here's another poster from India's Most Wanted:
Arjun was last seen in Namaste England, opposite his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans of the two actors. Arjun will aim to set his box office record straight with Gupta's India Most Wanted.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
- YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to Distinguish Notre Dame Cathedral Fire From 9/11 Attacks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results