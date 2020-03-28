Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Fun Instagram Banter Carries on, Fans Ask If They'll Work Together

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to post a funny video about his 'beauty regime'. The video contains a slideshow of images showing him clad in face pack with a classic tune playing in the background. Along with the clip, he quipped in Hindi the secret to his lovely skin.

His post was welcomed by thousands of likes and reactions, including one from his forever-banter partner, Katrina Kaif, who said, "looking fresh" in the comments. Arjun responded saying "Thank you, madam" in Hindi.

Additionally, Arjun used the 'Ask a question' feature on his Instagram story. His response to an anonymous user’s question is heart-winning. The enquiry read, "Sir, when will you collaborate with Katrina Kaif? BTW love you so much, sir."

To which Arjun replied, "She's the best & the most sporting person when it comes to me troubling her on and off Insta…working with her again depends on the material and her saying YES. @katrinakaif."

Evidently, Arjun shares a great bond with Katrina and Varun Dhawan. The trio recently engaged in a video chat together amid Janata Curfew. "Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram.

Arjun had commented on the post, "I love that you have full network." Varun wrote, "Farmville". In the snap, one can see Katrina smiling while Varun is lying on his bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.

Meanwhile, Arjun has made an official announcement of him turning host for India's first virtual awards show, the second edition of Critics' Choice Film Awards (CCFA).

