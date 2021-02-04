Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Hit Hard by Pic of Man Worshipping Mumbai Local, Ask to 'Check Your Privilege'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora both have been reminding fans to check their privilege by sharing a heart melting photo of a man worshipping a Mumbai local. The couple shared the same photo on their Instagram stories with a respective notes on being aware of privilege.

Mumbai's local trains, the lifeline of the city, were opened to the general public on 1 February after 11 long months. The locals were only restricted to essential staff and women due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arjun and Malaika shared a picture which has gone viral since February 1, showing a commuter worshipping the Mumbai local train before entering it on Monday.

Arjun shared the picture and wrote, "Whenever u feel things aren't going well take a moment to perhaps absorb the fact that a lot of us are privileged & blessed to deal with these last few months without having to worry about how to get to work even after things opened up.."

Malaika also shared the same photo and wrote, "This one hit me hard.. I feel ya brother #Checkyourprivilege."

The photo has struck a chord with Mumbaikars, many of whom responded saying that local trains are not a mode of transport, but an emotion.

The local train services were suspended in March-end last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and gradually resumed services later in the year. However, it was made accessible to only women or those providing essential services after obtaining a special pass. However, from Monday onwards it has been opened to all categories of the public.